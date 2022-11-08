Chris Evans has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and we’re not complaining!

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” Evans said with a laugh. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” The Gray Man star was also bracing for some good-natured ribbing from his close friends.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he jokes. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Regardless, his mom Lisa was delighted by the news. “I am not surprised at all,” she told PEOPLE. “Our family will be beside themselves.”

