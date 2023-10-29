Yesterday, we heard of the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic series ‘Friends’.

As tributes flow in for the 54-year-old actor, who died of a suspected cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday afternoon, Charlie Puth made an extra special tribute at his show in Melbourne.

Charlie performed a show at the Margaret Court Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday night

“I wanna dedicate this song to another song and if it makes you think of a person, that’s who it’s dedicated to,” he said before he started playing the theme of Friends, ‘I’ll be there for you’.

Toward the end of the beautiful moment, Charlie began playing his song ‘See You Again’, which was written for Fast and Furious 7 as a tribute to actor Paul Walker.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Our hearts have officially melted.

Charlie Puth, we appreciate you.

For more information on the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, listen to the Your News Now podcast below.

