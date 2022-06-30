There’s nothing like indulging in a cheeky Choc Top at the movies!

Bulla has launched its premiumest, creamiest Murray St Choc Tops – after 20 years of movie magic, an award-winning cinema favourite loved by Aussies, has been given a revamp… the Bulla Murray St Choc Top range featuring five of the most iconic and delicious flavours, will hit participating cinemas nationwide from June 30, 2022.

Available in 5 great tasting flavours:

  • Vanilla Bean – vanilla ice cream with real vanilla cream.
  • Boysenberry Swirl – boysenberry flavoured ice cream with boysenberry swirl.
  • Cookies & Cream – vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout.
  • Mint & Cookies – mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout.
  • Caramel Maple – caramel ice cream with a maple syrup swirl.

They will be available from participating cinemas!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulla Choc Top