There’s nothing like indulging in a cheeky Choc Top at the movies!

Bulla has launched its premiumest, creamiest Murray St Choc Tops – after 20 years of movie magic, an award-winning cinema favourite loved by Aussies, has been given a revamp… the Bulla Murray St Choc Top range featuring five of the most iconic and delicious flavours, will hit participating cinemas nationwide from June 30, 2022.

Available in 5 great tasting flavours:

Vanilla Bean – vanilla ice cream with real vanilla cream.

– vanilla ice cream with real vanilla cream. Boysenberry Swirl – boysenberry flavoured ice cream with boysenberry swirl.

– boysenberry flavoured ice cream with boysenberry swirl. Cookies & Cream – vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

– vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout. Mint & Cookies – mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

– mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout. Caramel Maple – caramel ice cream with a maple syrup swirl.

They will be available from participating cinemas!

