After hearing the news that the beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher passed away, his cause of death has now been revealed.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed that the 61-year-old actor passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

The Homicide: Life on the Street actor kept most of his personal life private, with his death and news of his cancer battle coming unexpectedly to his co-stars.

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared tributes to the star, who played Captain Ray Holt on the sitcom.

“This hurts. You left us too soon” Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on the show, shared to his Instagram.

“I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing.” Dirk Blocker, who played one-half of the cop duo Hitchcock and Scully on the show shared.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Holt’s husband on the show wrote “O Captain. My Captain.”

Melissa Fumero, who played Amy Santiago, shared a series of photos of the pair, writing “It was an honour to be in your orbit for a time, Sir.”

Our hearts are hurting, Rest in peace Andre.