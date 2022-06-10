Two huge things are happening, Britney is reportedly getting married today AND her ex has tried being a wedding crasher!

The paps have snapped shots of a large tent set up in the popstars backyard along with pew’s for the guests to watch the ceremony.

To add to the excitement, Britney’s ex, Jason Alexander thought it would be a good idea to show up and confront event security. Resulting in a police response!

Jason approached the security while on Instagram live, told them he was invited and somehow made his way into her house, all while live streaming.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene and have pinned Jason down. It is reported that they’re still on the scene.

