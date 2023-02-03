If you thought your 12 year old crusty Maltese poodle was old, just you wait.

Guinness World Records have discovered Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12-14 years.

Bobi (b. 11 May 1992) is not just the oldest dog living; he’s the oldest dog ever!

The previous oldest dog ever, Bluey (1910-1939), was an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years 5 months old.

As for his diet, Bobi has always eaten ‘human food.’

“What we ate, they ate too,” Leonel, Bobi’s said. He believes that this has contributed greatly to Bobi’s longevity.

Leonel thinks that one of the biggest contributing factors is the “calm, peaceful environment” Bobi lives in, “far from the cities.”

