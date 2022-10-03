In this edition of what on Earth is going on in the house of commons…

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have been snapped sharing a hug and a smooch.

The Daily Mail published the pictures in which we see the pair sharing an intimate moment.

Dua lipa y Trevor Noah salieron a cenar en @ NYC pic.twitter.com/oZ1oqwEkXq — 🦋DUA LIPA ARGENTINA🦋 (@dualipanoticia) September 29, 2022

The best part of this whole thing is looking at the hilarious reaction twitter had to the unlikely pair’s date.

*trevor noah announces his departure from the daily show the same day we see rumors of him dating dua lipa* the daily show staff: pic.twitter.com/EAI9HFsnQc — DE’RON 🌱 (@deronworldtv) September 30, 2022

Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating pic.twitter.com/tTVRRRZVvj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) September 29, 2022

you could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on “dua lipa and trevor noah are dating” — 🐻‍❄️⁷🪬 (@userbfIy) September 29, 2022

Wendy Williams failing to pronounce Dua Lipas name correctly multiple times. Dula Peep meme birthplace. pic.twitter.com/PmhOZllSNN — Wendy Williams Clips (@WendyVids) June 20, 2022

