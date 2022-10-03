In this edition of what on Earth is going on in the house of commons…

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have been snapped sharing a hug and a smooch.

The Daily Mail published the pictures in which we see the pair sharing an intimate moment.

The best part of this whole thing is looking at the hilarious reaction twitter had to the unlikely pair’s date.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
dating Dua Lipa feature trevor noah