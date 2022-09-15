Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four!

Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit Thursday in NYC. She stepped out onto the red carpet and showed off her new addition.

Blake and Ryan have 3 kids together already, 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.

“I think @Beyonce really helped us, all of us Virgos.”@blakelively speaks about the importance of collaboration and being assertive with @MoiraForbes at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit. WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/tjDScb9y3h pic.twitter.com/dPhMWvvdye — Forbes (@Forbes) September 15, 2022