Billie Eilish has just revealed she’s now sporting a HUGE tattoo across her back.

While it’s definitely not her first tattoo, it’s certainly the most controversial stirring some mixed reactions online.

Some people love the new ink while others are making comments like “hate to be like this but… what is it?” and “me tracing the lines of my desk in middle school” (lol).

What do you think? Are you a fan? Do you know what it is?

Listen to Billie Eilish on iHeart Radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement