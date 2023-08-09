Aussie singer Amy Shark has been forced to cancel her upcoming North American tour in order to undergo surgery.
The 37-year-old has not revealed any details about her condition.
But she has confirmed she will need a month off to recover.
“In recent days I’ve had some very uncomfortable painful moments and have just found out that I need surgery asap,” Shark posted on Instagram.
“I am choosing to keep the details private but I’m all good dw (don’t worry).”
Shark was due to play more than a dozen shows across the US and Canada next month including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
“I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month.
“I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’m recovered.”
Sending you all the best for your recovery Amy!
