Aussie singer Amy Shark has been forced to cancel her upcoming North American tour in order to undergo surgery.

The 37-year-old has not revealed any details about her condition.

But she has confirmed she will need a month off to recover.

“In recent days I’ve had some very uncomfortable painful moments and have just found out that I need surgery asap,” Shark posted on Instagram.

“I am choosing to keep the details private but I’m all good dw (don’t worry).”

Shark was due to play more than a dozen shows across the US and Canada next month including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month.

“I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’m recovered.”

Sending you all the best for your recovery Amy!

