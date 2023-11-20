Mariah said: “It’s a once in a lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

The Mariah Carey Barbie doll captures Carey’s signature flair and dazzling style in a festive look, dressed in a glittery red gown with a ruched overlay and a dramatic hem slit, accompanied by gorgeous curls, sparkly silvery accessories and matching red heels.