Have you ever woken up at your camp site, all snug in your sleeping bag and wished that you could roll out of bed still in your sleeping bag?

Well ask yourself no more! Aldi have answered all of your prayers and are bringing back it’s popular onesie sleeping bag as part of their Easter special buys.

Good news millennials. No house, but Aldi has disrupted the market for you with this: The Sleeping Bag Onesie. pic.twitter.com/T5Oa6vAheL — glengyron (@glengyron) March 9, 2016

The ‘One-Z wearable sleeping bag’ features arms, legs with removable feet (probably so you can go for your morning hike while staying toasty), and a hood.

The ‘One-Z’ comes in 3 different sizes small (suitable for people 155cm-169cm tall), medium (170cm-183cm) and large (184cm-200cm).

For only $49.99 you will have a fully insulated ‘One-Z’ with an elastic waistband, dual zipper access and side ventilation for your legs.

The hugely popular item will hit Aldi stores nationwide from Saturday the 25th of March.