It’s almost as though Australians didn’t have enough to celebrate, following the Socceroos back to back wins.. Anthony Albanese has now promised Aussies a public holiday if the Socceroos win the World Cup.
Too late to call a national holiday after the @Socceroos huge win against Denmark last night. But if we win the #FIFAWorldCup… that might be a different story.
— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 1, 2022
“Too late to call a national holiday after the Socceroos huge win against Denmark last night,” the Prime Minister said.
“But if we win the FIFA World Cup… that might be a different story,”
Despite having a way to go, we are holding on to hope!
