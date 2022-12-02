It’s almost as though Australians didn’t have enough to celebrate, following the Socceroos back to back wins.. Anthony Albanese has now promised Aussies a public holiday if the Socceroos win the World Cup.

“Too late to call a national holiday after the Socceroos huge win against Denmark last night,” the Prime Minister said.

“But if we win the FIFA World Cup… that might be a different story,”

Despite having a way to go, we are holding on to hope!

