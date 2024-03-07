Forbes has released the 2023 list for the highest paid actors of the year and our guy Billy Madison has come out on top!

Adam Sandler has earned a total of $141.6 million (AUD) last year, which has shocked fans as Barbie and Oppenheimer quickly became the biggest films of 2023. Margot Robbie followed in 2nd place earning $118 million (AUD) and Tom Cruise in 3rd with a total of $80 million (AUD).

In 2023, Sandler released the second instalment of his Murder Mystery film starring Jennifer Aniston on Netflix, gaining over 173 million hours of viewership from subscribers. Sandler also released You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah and Leo, both Netflix exclusives.

All three films were created by Sandler’s production company founded in 1999, Happy Madison Productions.

So, it makes sense as to why Adam is rakin’ it in!