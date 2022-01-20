If your Europe trip has been postponed for the past two years and you’re not even sure when you’ll be able to finally go and all you want is to be in Italy (speaking from A LOT of experience!) you can get a taste of Italy right here in Melbourne with Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.

Leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever is kicking 2022 off with this enchanting exhibit that brings a taste of Italian culture and history to Melbourne Emporium. You can also hire an audio guide to get the full experience! It goes for 60-90 minutes, otherwise you can walk through at your own pace.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition launches TOMORROW! Tickets start at $23.40 per person for adults and $16.50 for children, and can be purchased here.

Image credit: Supplied

