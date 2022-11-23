If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 9:

Art Simone sits down with Bill, a man she describes as ‘Father Christmas on a holiday’ due to his looks and jolly demeanour.

Although Bill has a very normal (even boring) job in local government, it’s what he outside of his 9-5 is very different… it’s anything from jolly or kid-friendly.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Bill is concealing:

Advertisement

Advertisement