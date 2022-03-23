Ashleigh Barty has revealed that she will be retiring from tennis at the tender age of 25.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis,” Barty wrote on Instagram.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together.”