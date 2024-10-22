Bryan Cranston has reprised his iconic role as Walter White from Breaking Bad in a new anti-littering ad called Breaking Bad Habits. The campaign encourages New Mexico residents to stop littering, with Cranston delivering a stern warning: “Keep litter out of my territory.”

The campaign extends beyond the ad, featuring billboards and an autumn cleanup initiative with volunteers statewide.

Despite the excitement, Cranston recently encouraged fans to let Breaking Bad go. “Everything should come to an end… It’s okay to have a beginning, middle, and end, and then let it go. I’m proud of what we did.”

Cranston also made headlines earlier this year by endorsing Kamala Harris at a rally for reproductive rights. “I’m not a politician or a doctor… but I am a father of a daughter,” he said, expressing his support for preserving freedom of choice.

