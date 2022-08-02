Kmart has released what looks to be a game of naughts and crosses… for dogs.

Described as a fun, interactive IQ toy it’s designed to mentally stimulate your dog and keep them entertained.

I hate to be this person but when was a tennis ball and stick not enough!?

In all seriousness this toy looks like it could be a great tool for when pup is home alone or is inside and needs to some stimulation.

Smear a bit of peanut butter on there and heck I might even give it a go!