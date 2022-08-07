Summer is well and truly in the air with Dusk’s new summertime Streets party!

For the very first time everyone’s childhood favourites – Bubble O’Bill, Golden Gaytime, Rainbow Paddle Pop and Splice – have been reimagined through fragrance with a dreamy creamy Dusk range including candles, Moodmist fragrant oils, tealights and melts.

So, what can we expect?

Golden Gaytime

There’s only one way to spend a scorching, golden summer’s day. One bite of Gaytime’s biscuity toffee exterior will send you into a nostalgic spiral, dreaming of whipped vanilla layered with caramel. Unwrap this retro delight, let the good times roll.

Bubble O’Bill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowboy hat tipped and ready to rumble, Bubble ‘Bill was born to chill. Follow Bill’s lead (he nose best) into a land bursting with berry bubble gum goodness, where juicy strawberries and ripe raspberries melt into a delicious explosion of fruity bubbles.

Rainbow Paddle Pop

Pastel swirls of childhood dreams twirl through the air, raining summer sun showers of sweet vanilla bean, strawberry, and caramel. This iconic creamy delight is the ultimate pot of caramelly gold at the end of the paddle pop rainbow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Splice

Too cool for school, Splice is the ultimate summertime smooth operator. Once you break through the crisp, cool pine lime shell, you’ll find a refreshingly sweet and comforting vanilla cream centre. Splice up your life!

The Streets x Dusk collection is available online now and in-store from Thursday, August 11.