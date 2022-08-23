Woolworths is reducing the price of more than 400 springtime grocery staples, from chicken, bread, yoghurt, vitamins to entertaining essentials like cheeses, dips, and more to help millions of customers save across a wide range of food and everyday products.

Woolworths’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Harker said: “Due to the higher cost of living being felt across all households in Australia, we know customers are looking for better value in their shop. Our Prices Dropped program will help customers get their Woolies Worth on those everyday essentials, and easy meal solutions throughout Spring.

“This is our largest seasonal Prices Dropped campaign to date and is just one of the ways to get better value by shopping at Woolworths. We will continue to invest and look for ways to help millions of our customers and our team save on their weekly shop.”

What products are being reduced?

WW RSPCA Chicken Mince 500g (was $6.50/each, now $6/each)

Moccona Instant Coffee 400G (was $26.00 now $20.00)

KB’s Prawn Gyoza 1kg (was $22.70 now $17.00)

Chobani Fit 170g (was $2.50 now $2.00)

Mersey Valley Cheese 180g (was $7.50 now $6.00)

Dilmah Premium Leaf Tea 50g (was $5.30 now $3.70)

Western Star Salt/Butter 500g (was $7.50, now $7.00)

Chux Superwipes Roll Pk 60 (was $10.50 now $9.50)

Flora Spread 1kg (was- $8.95 now $8.50)

Macro free range Chicken Split Lemon and herb (was $11 now $10.50)

Uncle Tobys Muesli Bar Pk 15 (was $7 now $6.65ea)

Moccona Freeze Dried Coffee 400g (was $26 now $20)

Arnott’s Vitaweat Crackers 130-240g (was $2.20 now $1.75)

Birds Eye Deli Chips 600g (was $4.30 now $3.90)

Edgell Nourish bowls (was $3.50 now $2.50)

Weet-bix Blends 450-575g (was $5.70 now $5)

Prep Set Go Stir Fry 500g – from the freezer (was $4 now $3)

Vitasoy Soy Milky 1 Litre (was $2.60 now $2.30)

Chobani High Protein Fit Pot & Pouch 140-170g (was $2.50 now $2)

Australian RSPCA Approved Chicken Mince 500g (was $6.50ea now $6)

Woolworths Caesar Salad Kit 290g (was $5.50 now $5pk)

Chux Scourers Pk 8 (was $6.50 now $6)

Woolworths Ready to eat Meals 350g (was $4 now $3.20)

Birds Eye Deli Fish (was $8 now $7)

Captains Table Water Crackers 125g (was $1.80 now $1.50ea)

Red Rock Deli Dips 150g (was $5 now $4)

The prices dropped will be available online and in store from Wednesday August 24 – 29 November 2022 and reflect popular seasonal products, including spring entertaining and cleaning staples.