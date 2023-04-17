Woolworths stores in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania are beginning to phase out their 15-cent reusable plastic shopping bags as part of the retailer’s commitment to stop selling the bags nationwide from June.

Over the coming weeks, the supermarket will gradually run down stock of the 15-cent reusable plastic shopping bags in a move that will see more than 9,000 tonnes of plastic removed from circulation annually across the country.

Woolworths’ paper bags and other reusable bags will remain available to those who need them.

Woolworths has already removed these bags from stores across ACT, NT, SA, QLD and WA over the last 12 months, with customers responding well to the change.

The paper shopping bag that will continue to be available to customers is designed to be reused, can carry up to 6kg of groceries and can be easily recycled at home through kerbside recycling.