Woolworths is weaving the magic of Disney into the launch next month of its latest collectible, releasing a collection of Fix-ems™, made from at least 80 percent recycled material.

New to the Australian market, Fix-ems™ are reusable woven patches that can be adhered to a vast range of surfaces (e.g. metal, glass, plastic, and coated cardboard or paper), or permanently ironed onto some fabrics such as denim, cotton, and polyester for a longer lasting decorative flare.

From Wednesday 6 July 2022, Woolworths customers in-store and online will be able to collect 36 Fix-ems™ from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen, Dory, Spider-Man, Groot, and Darth Vader.

With every $30 spent, customers will receive one Fix-em, with bonus Fix-ems™ received when participating products in a $30 shop are purchased.

Fix-ems™ are certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) as environmentally preferable. Fix-ems™ will also be able to be recycled in Woolworths stores thanks to a partnership with Save Our Soles (SOS). SOS will ensure the pre-loved Fix-ems are given new life and used to create mats or flooring.

