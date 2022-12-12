For the Christmas season, Woolworths have released 20c paper bags with a green festive pattern.

Little watermelons shaped to be Christmas trees cover the beige paper with stars surrounding, doubling as perfectly reusable and wholesome wrapping paper.

The 20c bags have a dotted scissor line at the bottom to cut across, get rid of the handles and bam, you’re ready to go.

Check out this TikTok for a little tutorial:

Advertisement

Advertisement