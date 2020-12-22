Christmas is well and truly over and we’re reeling in the new year.

We’re all the same this season though – we’re hungover, questioning whether the Christmas ham is still okay or not but eating it anyway and we’re absolutely, every year, confused at when to put away the Christmas decorations.

To be in keeping with tradition, many people will recommend you leave your decorations up until the 12 days of Christmas are over on January 5.

TRADITION SAYS TO LEAVE YOUR DECORATIONS UP UNTIL JANUARY 5.

If you own a fake, plastic one then you’re in for an easy task, simply pack it up, put it back in the box and stash it away for the next 11 months or so.

However, if you have a real tree, you’ve got a bit of a task ahead of you.

The easiest way to dispose of your Christmas tree is to recycle it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from calling the council and seeing if it can get picked up with the bins, you can always try and get a bit crafty.

There are an endless number of ways you can repurpose the wood, branches and pine needles to create something funky – for example coasters or wreaths, maybe even candles, infusing things etc etc.

Just jump on Pinterest!