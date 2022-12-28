The solar system is putting on an incredible display tonight! Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars can all currently be seen in that order with the naked eye, starting from the southwestern horizon and moving east.

Uranus, located between Mars and Jupiter, and Neptune, which is between Saturn and Jupiter, can also be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

For Mercury and Venus, look out low in the west about half an hour after sunset. Venus will disappear about 40 minutes after this window!

The rest of the planets line up eastwards, with Jupiter appearing brighter than all the stars and high in the southern sky.

Gianluca Masi, an astronomer with the Virtual Telescope Project, told Newsweek: ‘These nights, we can see all the planets of our solar system at a glance, soon after sunset.

Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It happens from time to time, but it is always a spectacular sight.’

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Planet solar system visible