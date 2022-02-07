Uno ‘All Wild’ has come to town and it’s about to break up families, I can sense it.

I don’t know why, but UNO have decided to release the most chaotic card game ever where every single card is gonna change the game.

The game comes with five new Wild cards; the Wild Target +2, the Wild Swap Hands, the Wild Double Skip, the Wild Skip, and the Wild Reverse.

We told you 2022 was going to be wild. Introducing a few new cards:

the Wild Target +2

the Wild Swap Hands

the Wild Double Skip

the Wild Skip

the Wild Reverse. pic.twitter.com/4LL94aL4ug — UNO (@realUNOgame) January 10, 2022

“UNO is the perfect game to have handy for home or out and about, and All Wild brings all your favourite elements into the one game. There has been a lot of built up excitement about this new game, and fans are already debating how they plan to switch up the rules to make UNO All Wild a game night staple,” said Mattel ANZ Director of Marketing Jacinta Whitehead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UNO was ORIGINALLY created as a way for families to spend time together but now it’s going to be the reason families END.

UNO All Wild is available nationally in Big W and Target for RRP$11.49.