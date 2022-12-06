Looks like AirBnB are really trying to lose the “hotels with homework” reputation by offering exclusive stays at famous residences, can’t do that can ya “hotels”!?

The latest listing is none other than the freakin’ HOBBITON VILLAGE from ‘Lord Of The Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ movies.

For only NZ$10 a night you can stay in your own Hobbit Hole, have a feast at The Green Dragon Inn, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the set and other original filming locations.

Head HERE to book your stay in movie history, no orcs allowed.