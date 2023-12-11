Casetify have released the ‘Crocs’ version of phone cases – ‘The Push-In Cases’.

You’ve got 13 holes to pick where to pop your ‘pins’ in and customise the case to your liking. There’s four different pin sets to pick from including Peace Love Earth, Cottage Core, Retro West and Diner Breakfast!

The phone cases come in four different colours including lavender, black, pink and cream.

You can get a case from $61.99 and a set of pins for $30.99 on the Casetify site.