You read that right, a burnt hair perfume!

Elon Musk took to Twitter last week, joking that a new fragrance was on the way from one of his companies, The Boring Company.

His company took his Tweet and ran with it. In just two weeks The Boring Company created ‘Burnt Hair’. For $258 dollars, you can actually buy the perfume.

Elon has labelled it ‘’The finest perfume on Earth’’.

Apparently the perfume actually smells like burnt hair, their tag line on the website is “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work’’.

So far they’ve sold over 5000 bottles, but if you’re ordering one be warned – you won’t get them till the start of next year.

It’s not the first time Elon has collaborated with The Boring Company for a joke product. Back in 2018 they sold 20,000 flamethrowers and made $4.3 Million dollars.

