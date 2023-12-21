Summer is here and whether you’re travelling to see family for Christmas or just to get away, a road trip is an iconic part of the season.

So, we’ve gathered a list of our top five recommendations for podcasts to listen to on your summer roadie!

Casefile True Crime is an award-winning true-crime podcast that presents unforgettable stories that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

The episodes delve deep into the circumstances, investigations and trials of both solved and unsolved cases from all over the world.

Join two Bachelor finalists Laura Bryne and Brittany Hockely as they talk all things love, life, lust, and a bunch of other stuff.

Nothing is off limits in this podcast that navigates relationships and dating in the modern day.

Whether you’re on a girls trip or you’re with your partner, this podcast is sure to bring laughs and spark some entertaining conversations.

Join the Resilience Project’s Hugh van Cuylenburg, his good friend Ryan Shelton, and only one of their brothers, Josh van Cuylenburg in a podcast all about imperfect lives.

The trio talks to a variety of interesting people who vulnerably share their struggles and imperfections, or expertly pass on their wisdom on the subject of imperfection.

While summer can often be a time to reset and reflect on our lives, this podcast can offer some valuable takeaways that everyone can apply to their own imperfect lives.

This gripping five-part narrative series unpacks the shocking events that unfolded when dozens of women seeking to become mothers came to a fertility clinic at Yale.

The Retrievals will take you on a shocking journey of true events with five episodes to last you the longest of road trips.

The Girlfriends is a gripping true crime podcast that follows high-flying divorcee Carole Fisher in 1995 as she looks for love in Las Vegas.

After meeting plastic surgeon Bob Bierenbaum, who seems like the perfect man, Carole begins to uncover some disturbing information.

This highly acclaimed podcast will have the whole car silent as you hear Carole’s journey to bring Bob to justice.

It’s also just been announced that film company A24 will be adapting the podcast into a TV series, so get on the train early!

In this day and age, it can often feel overwhelming how much information we have at our fingertips.

The Stuff You Should Know will educate you on a wide variety of topics you never knew existed, it’s sure to entertain the whole family.

Whether it’s champagne, satanism, the Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, LSD, El Nino, true crime or Rosa Parks, hosts Josh and Chuck have you covered.

