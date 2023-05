In a viral TikTok, ‘the most undateable’ star sign has been named.

According to a survey conducted in 2021 across 2000 Americans, 42% of people refuse to date anyone born between May 21 and June 21. That’s right, the Gemini’s!

A TikTok shared by @zodiacomomma shares the stats and reminds their viewers that it is in fact Gemini season.

Some infamous Gemini’s include Donald Trump and Kanye West. Makes sense.

So be warned this month, the moody, sarcastic and impulsive Gemini’s are thriving this month.

