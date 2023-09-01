Get ready for a major throwback – the Furby is back!

Hasbro Inc. has unleashed the new generation of our favourite fury friends, the Furby. Many parents nowadays will remember the Furby from their own childhoods. More than 40 million were sold globally in the first three years from 1998-2000, and this next generation hitting stores from today will come with a brand-new look and tech upgrades suitable for Gen-Alpha.

This Furby features 5 voice activated modes and over 600 responses to discover, including lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. For $99, the iconic toy will hit Australian shelves in stores such as Toymate, Kmart and Big W.