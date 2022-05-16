Have you ever caught yourself wondering whether you’re truly ‘alone’ at home?

A psychic with keen eyes for haunted houses has revealed exactly how to tell if you are living amongst ghosts, and what you can do about it.

Catarina Ligato known to followers as The Australian Ghost Whisperer has been in the business of clearing menacing spirits from homes, helping people connect with loved ones who have passed and psychic healing for over 30 years.

‘A lot of people go through their lives afraid of dying,’ she said.

‘So when they do die they are afraid and in shock that their life has ended and this can lead them to get stuck in this reality.’

‘They feel angry over their death and often feel like they have unfinished business – which is a fallacy.’

The Australian Ghost Whisperer revealed five signs that indicate your house COULD be haunted…

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIVE SIGNS YOUR HOUSE IS HAUNTED:

When the house or a particular room is always really cold. When you feel movement or footsteps when no-one’s there. Your personal objects move around. You move to a new house and start to argue, don’t feel at peace with your family. You always feel drained, like you are not sleeping well.

Inherently, having ghosts around isn’t always a problem, but when they’re evil spirits that’s when it can be detrimental to your safety.

Outlined are three signs your spirit COULD be evil…

HOW TO TELL IF A SPIRIT IS EVIL:

You will feel a heavy sense of terror They use scare tactics like playing with the lights They crack mirrors and throw things from walls

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do you think? Are you giving Catarina a call?

Credit: Daily Mail AU