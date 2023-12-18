Christmas is just around the corner which means if you’re a sweet tooth like us, it’s your time to shine!
TikTok knows exactly what time it is and has got us drooling with an overload of Christmas baking ideas so we thought we’d share the best ones for you to recreate this holiday season.
Dust off your aprons and let’s get baking!
Caramilk Rocky Road Slice
This slice is what our DREAMS are made of.
Combining Cadbury’s divine Caramilk chocolate, Tim Tams, Rice Bubbles, Marshmallows, Red Frogs, Scotch fingers and Peanut M&M’s, this recipe has us in a chokehold.
@coconutandbliss
Christmas rocky road 2.0… CARAMILK EDITION 🥰🥰 #christmascountdown #dessert #baking
Chocolate Bark
If your baking skills aren’t quite up to scratch, this is probably the easiest one to nail from the list while looking super fancy.
Simply use your choice of chocolate for the bottom layer and top it off with Christmas themed sprinkles and treats – how good!
@jenan_zammar
Chocolate Bark!! I preheated my oven to 170°. Placed dark, milk and white chocolate on a parchment lined baking sheet and baked for 10 minutes. The chocolate was perfectly melted to create those beautiful swirls using a wooden skewer. While the chocolate was still wet, I added the toppings. I used candy cane chocolate kisses, peppermint M&m’s, crushed candy cane and snowflake sprinkles. The whole tray went into the freezer for about 20 minutes to harden then I broke it up into random pieces. Super easy and tasty! #christmasbark #chocolatebark #holidaybaking #christmasbaking #peppermint #chocolate #easyrecipes #xmasgift #giftidea #fypage #foryoupage #foodtiktok #tiktokkitchen #trend #fyp #jenanzammar
Gingerbread Caramel Slice
If you’re a sucker for a good gingerbread moment over Christmas, you’re gonna want to see this.
@scarlactive
GINGERBREAD CARAMEL SLICE❤️ Christmas dessert is sorted thanks to @Darrell Lea new mouthwatering Gingerbread Milk Chocolate Block! It’s available now in Coles, Big W and Independent stores. Recipe is at the end, so pause and screenshot!!! #darrelllea #gingerbread #chocolate #australia #christmas #christmascooking #christmasrecipes #holidays #baking #christmasbaking #holidaybakingrecipes #caramelslice #gingerbread
Reindeer Christmas Brownies
Take brownies and make them festive!
Adding pretzels for antlers and M&M’s for the eyes and red nose, these Reindeer Christmas Brownies will look adorable amongst your Christmas feast.
@mykitchendrools
Adorable reindeer brownies, perfect as gifts or Christmas party treats 🎄#foryou #fyp #australia #christmas #baking #foodtiktok #cooking #chef
Christmas Crack
Last but not least is one that’s taking over TikTok at the moment, Christmas Crack!
Combining Salada crackers with homemade caramel and chocolate layer to top it off, this recipe is so simple that you can’t go wrong.
@tom.smallwood
Christmas Crack 🎄🎅🏻 Ingredients – salada (saltine) – 1 cup butter (226g) – 1 cup brown sugar (213g) – 1 block (180g) Milk chocolate – 1 tsp flakey salt 1. Lay out saladas on a lined baking sheet making sure to fill the tray as much as possible 2. Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil for around about 30 seconds. Whisk until it comes together and is smooth. 3. Pour caramel on top of the saladas and roughly spread. It doesn’t have to be perfect because it will even out more in the oven 4. Bake in the oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes. We want the caramel to bubble up before we take it out 5. Chop up a block of chocolate whilst the tray is in the oven. Once it comes out, sprinkle the chocolate on top and the residual heat will melt the chocolate. 6. Spread it out evenly and leave to set in the fridge to fully set, I said 15 mins in the video but it’s more like an hour or 2 (everybody makes mistakes- miley Cyrus) #christmascrack #cracktivities #christmasfood #easybaking #baking #simplebaking #easyrecipes #foodie #explorefood
If you want to try another version of Christmas crack, see this recipe which uses caramilk and Biscoff for something different!
@markp_
The perfect combination of sweet, salty and spice for Christmas. Pop some in a personalised cello bag and you have the cutest little gift for unexpected guests. 🎀 #christmascrack #caramilkrecipes #biscoffrecipe #christmasgiftidea
Merry Christmas and happy baking!
If you need some tunes to play while you whip up some Christmas magic in the kitchen, listen to the iHeart Christmas playlist below!