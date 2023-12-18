Christmas is just around the corner which means if you’re a sweet tooth like us, it’s your time to shine!

TikTok knows exactly what time it is and has got us drooling with an overload of Christmas baking ideas so we thought we’d share the best ones for you to recreate this holiday season.

Dust off your aprons and let’s get baking!

Caramilk Rocky Road Slice

This slice is what our DREAMS are made of.

Combining Cadbury’s divine Caramilk chocolate, Tim Tams, Rice Bubbles, Marshmallows, Red Frogs, Scotch fingers and Peanut M&M’s, this recipe has us in a chokehold.

Chocolate Bark

If your baking skills aren’t quite up to scratch, this is probably the easiest one to nail from the list while looking super fancy.

Simply use your choice of chocolate for the bottom layer and top it off with Christmas themed sprinkles and treats – how good!

Gingerbread Caramel Slice

If you’re a sucker for a good gingerbread moment over Christmas, you’re gonna want to see this.

Reindeer Christmas Brownies

Take brownies and make them festive!

Adding pretzels for antlers and M&M’s for the eyes and red nose, these Reindeer Christmas Brownies will look adorable amongst your Christmas feast.

Christmas Crack

Last but not least is one that’s taking over TikTok at the moment, Christmas Crack!

Combining Salada crackers with homemade caramel and chocolate layer to top it off, this recipe is so simple that you can’t go wrong.

@tom.smallwood Christmas Crack 🎄🎅🏻 Ingredients – salada (saltine) – 1 cup butter (226g) – 1 cup brown sugar (213g) – 1 block (180g) Milk chocolate – 1 tsp flakey salt 1. Lay out saladas on a lined baking sheet making sure to fill the tray as much as possible 2. Melt butter and brown sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil for around about 30 seconds. Whisk until it comes together and is smooth. 3. Pour caramel on top of the saladas and roughly spread. It doesn’t have to be perfect because it will even out more in the oven 4. Bake in the oven at 180°C for about 5 minutes. We want the caramel to bubble up before we take it out 5. Chop up a block of chocolate whilst the tray is in the oven. Once it comes out, sprinkle the chocolate on top and the residual heat will melt the chocolate. 6. Spread it out evenly and leave to set in the fridge to fully set, I said 15 mins in the video but it’s more like an hour or 2 (everybody makes mistakes- miley Cyrus) #christmascrack #cracktivities #christmasfood #easybaking #baking #simplebaking #easyrecipes #foodie #explorefood ♬ original sound – Tom Smallwood

If you want to try another version of Christmas crack, see this recipe which uses caramilk and Biscoff for something different!

Merry Christmas and happy baking!

If you need some tunes to play while you whip up some Christmas magic in the kitchen, listen to the iHeart Christmas playlist below!