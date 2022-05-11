If you’re planning a holiday to Spain, Turkey, Greece, or maybe Brazil then you’ll want to see this.

Tripadvisor has published the top hotels of 2022 and they look INSANELY cool!

Check out the Hotel Colline de France in Brazil – per night will set you back $521.

Image: Tripadvisor

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps you’re looking at a summer holiday to the Maldives, then try out Six Senses Laamu for $1,525 per night.

Image: Tripadvisor

Check out the full list on the Tripadvisor website for more inspo!

Advertisement

Advertisement