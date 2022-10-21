Looking that these photos really made me question whether or not it’s worth burning down my house… I won’t, but the temptation to get one of these men to hold a hose into a blaze and rescue me is incredibly high. I digress.

The 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar celebrates its 30th anniversary! Since its launch 30 years ago, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities and has become the world’s most popular calendar. Funds from calendar sales over the last three decades have supported medical research into sourcing better methods to treat severe burns in children. The calendar also has a proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past and that will continue into the future.

All the regular fan favourites are back, including Australia’s hottest firefighters in the classic calendar. The dog calendar features the firefighters with rescue dogs from Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine rescue. The horse calendar features therapy horses from Healing Hooves. All the cats for this year’s cat calendar were rescues from Best Friends Felines. Our hope is the images from this year’s calendars will inspire the public to adopt a pet from one of these vital organisations.

Ok now for a sneak peek into what you can expect in 2023 (it looks like it’s going to be a great year).

