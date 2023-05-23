Messina are teaming up with ‘Custom Den’ to release a limited-edition pair of sneakers!

Yep Messina the gelato shop is releasing shoes now. While their gelato is top-tier their collaborations are just as tasty. They’ve released shower gel, lube, booze, music mix-tapes, clothes and so much more. They don’t do things half-assed either, every collaboration they’ve had has been insanely popular. This won’t be the exception.

Custom Dens are a sneaker house based in Sydney, Australia, who create incredible limited-edition or completely custom sneakers. Messina and Custom Dens are releasing a very limited run of Nike Dunk Highs which have been hand-painted to give it the ‘Messina’ look. The shoes, which take between 8 to 10 hours of work, are going for $700 a pair.

Jump onto the Messina or Custom Dens website to grab a pair!