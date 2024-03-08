THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The viral Aldi sleeping bag onesie is about to hit our shelves just in time for winter.

Retailing for $49.99 during Aldi’s Easter ‘Special Buys’ the sleeping bags come in three sizes: Small (for someone 155cm-169cm), Medium (170com-183cm) and Large (184cm-200cm).

They’ll come in a range of colours from “normal sleeping bag blue” to “brighter than a unicorn pink” but you’ll have to grab one quickly, they usually fly off the shelves.

Pick one up at your local Aldi from March 16th. Happy camping!