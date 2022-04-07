Who else loved the Where’s Wally adventures growing up? Gee, we still love it!

Well, what if you combined these puzzle illustrations with your bathroom routine?

Thankfully, it’s already been done thanks to the legends at Who Gives A Crap who are bringing back one of their fastest selling limited edition products, Where’s The Loo.

It’s no secret that toilet paper has been extremely popular over the past two years (remember those moments of panic), but this limited edition has been demanded by hundreds of people for different reasons.

Its playful design offers not only the perfect ‘entertainment’ on the loo in true Where’s Wally style, but raises awareness about Who Gives A Crap’s mission to help everyone gain access to a safe and hygienic toilet.

Each 100% bamboo roll is wrapped in an illustrated puzzle to ponder while you’re doing a number two. But finding a toilet isn’t easy for over 2 billion people around the world. While you’re searching for the loo with this limited edition, you’ll help others find one too.

Aussie illustrator Owen Lindsay has designed twelve unique wrappers and needs your help finding the loo in some of the world’s most amazing locations.

From New York City to the Arctic Circle, under the sea to outer space, each wrapper is full of easter eggs, location-specific jokes and of course, the hidden loo. Ranging in varying levels of difficulty, each search puzzle is sure to entertain no matter how long you’re on the toilet.

Every day, at least 27,000 trees are cut down just to make toilet paper. Who Gives A Crap isn’t so keen on cutting down trees just to make toilet paper, which is why these limited edition rolls are made from 100% bamboo (the same quality as premium rolls). Bamboo is not a tree but an extremely fast growing grass, making it the perfect material for toilet paper.

Who Gives A Crap created this limited edition to shed light on the billions of people who lack access to clean water or a proper loo. Toilets help keep communities from getting sick, provide a safe space for feminine hygiene, dispose of waste and so much more. That’s why the B Corp donates 50% of its profits to fund clean water and sanitation projects around the world.

So whether you’re gifting these rolls or using the paper to wrap your gifts, you’re also giving others access to life changing toilets. It’s a win-win-win-win-win.

Where’s The Loo (48 double length rolls, 3-ply) is available for $68 right here!

