A company in the US is letting relatives’ preserve their loved-ones tattoos. It’s a way of turning their tattoos into a permanent piece of framed art.

The process, which has been developed by the business, alters the chemical structure of the skin, allowing the tattoos to be preserved. Save My Ink Forever works with a number of private funeral homes in the US, and is also now operating in Canada and the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save My Ink Forever (@savemyink4ever)

The website explains: “After the recovery process is completed, the family can expect to receive their loved one’s framed tattoo art within 3 months. “Our framing artist will pair a frame to best suite the style of the tattoo, accompanied with museum quality UV glass. Pricing is based on the size of the tattoo.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Save My Ink Forever (@savemyink4ever) You can find more information on the website, here.

Advertisement

Advertisement