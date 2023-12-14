There’s nothing quite like the comfort of a bowl of pasta to make you feel like everything is okay in the world.

A recent study has scientifically proven that the dish increases happiness and can boost your mood!

The “Behavioral & Brain Lab” at Italy’s Free University of Languages and Communications IULM revealed some interesting things about how human beings respond emotionally and neurophysiological to eating pasta.

The study unveiled that eating pasta activates a strong and sustained emotional-cognitive state similar to listening to music or watching sports, even surpassing those.

Professor Vincenzo Russo said that the ‘taste alone stimulates positive memories and emotions’.

40% of participants in the study said they consider pasta to be a comfort food and 76% said that eating the dish increases happiness, which the science supports.

“It’s proven that complex carbohydrates stimulate endorphins, which help absorb the tryptophan and B vitamins present in pasta. Tryptophan helps regulate mood and B vitamins relax muscles while producing serotonin” Food Beast reports.

As if we needed any more reasons to eat pasta…