There’s nothing quite like the comfort of a bowl of pasta to make you feel like everything is okay in the world.

A recent study has scientifically proven that the dish increases happiness and can boost your mood!

The “Behavioral & Brain Lab” at Italy’s Free University of Languages and Communications IULM revealed some interesting things about how human beings respond emotionally and neurophysiological to eating pasta.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The study unveiled that eating pasta activates a strong and sustained emotional-cognitive state similar to listening to music or watching sports, even surpassing those.

Professor Vincenzo Russo said that the ‘taste alone stimulates positive memories and emotions’.

40% of participants in the study said they consider pasta to be a comfort food and 76% said that eating the dish increases happiness, which the science supports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s proven that complex carbohydrates stimulate endorphins, which help absorb the tryptophan and B vitamins present in pasta. Tryptophan helps regulate mood and B vitamins relax muscles while producing serotonin” Food Beast reports.

As if we needed any more reasons to eat pasta…

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!