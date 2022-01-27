It’s happening, what we all feared.

The unnamable fear that the worst of the social media run world is becoming normalised with youth and I’m sorry everyone but it’s INEVITABLE.

If you ask kids what they want to be when they grow up these days, Youtuber and TikTok star is gonna come up more than you’d like.

And why not? These influencers on the internet seem to live amazing, carefree glamourous lives which seems WAY better than the shitty 9-5!

So Kmart has released ‘vlogging’ playsets to add to their wooden toy collections and it has a canvas bag, wooden camera, a wooden selfie stick, ring light, phone, and tripod.

The 6 piece wooden vlogger playset is only being sold for $13, and you know what?

The set is so cute, even adults can get it as decorative pieces for your office or study!