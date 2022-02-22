It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s Superma-no wait, that’s definitely a plane.

Pack yo’ bags, it’s holiday time! New Australian airline Bonza, originally announced in 2021, are planning to hit the runway later this year with a big focus on regional destinations.

Bonza will service 16 locations: nine in Queensland, four in New South Wales and three in Victoria. In QLD you’ll be able to hit Bundaberg, Cairns, Gladstone, Mackay, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and the Whitsundays. In NSW they’ll cover Albury, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle and Port Macquarie. For VIC they’re looking at Melbourne, Avalon and Mildura to start.

Exact dates they'll take to the sky are yet to be announced but flights will go on sale in the coming months.