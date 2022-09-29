The world of high fashion can be hard to wrap your head around. But what made its way onto the runway during Paris Fashion Week was something we can’t unsee.

Condom gloves debuted Wednesday (28 September), and they weren’t just any old condoms stretched over the models’ hands.

The condoms were filled with water to create a fishbowl effect.

The condom gloves were created by designer Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh with one simple aim: to ‘bring water to the runway’.

“Our thinking was, how can we collaborate with nature and not with another fashion brand? This is something that we’ve tried to research deeper and deeper every season,” Botter said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

I can’t help but think of this scene from ‘Zoolander’

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
botter condom hands paris fashion week