The world of high fashion can be hard to wrap your head around. But what made its way onto the runway during Paris Fashion Week was something we can’t unsee.

Condom gloves debuted Wednesday (28 September), and they weren’t just any old condoms stretched over the models’ hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOTTER – AQUATIC WEAR (@botter_paris)

The condoms were filled with water to create a fishbowl effect. The condom gloves were created by designer Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh with one simple aim: to ‘bring water to the runway’.

“Our thinking was, how can we collaborate with nature and not with another fashion brand? This is something that we’ve tried to research deeper and deeper every season,” Botter said.

Saw lots of people saying they wanted the new Botter gloves ……🤣🤣 when you realize it’s just condoms filled with blue water and ducked taped to his arms ….. wonder what intern thought of this idea 😂 #Botter‘s Spring 2023 #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/MeRqlzqyog — gomezgalore (@gomezgaIore) September 27, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

I can’t help but think of this scene from ‘Zoolander’