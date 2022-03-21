When his rent was set to rise Seattle local Simon Jackson approached his boss for a pay-rise to combat the increased cost of living. After being refused a meeting on the matter Mr Jackson, ever the opportunist, made use of the company’s empty downtown office… and moved in.

The entire building was “practically empty” due to Covid-19 protocols and people working from home according to Mr Jackson, which made it the perfect new spot for his framed ‘Home is where the heart is’ picture. “When I found my company had an empty office downtown, this was the perfect solution as it was close to all of the venues I frequent and it would be free” Simon said.

While his plan was obviously fool-proof the company picked up on the feat after a TikTok video about his experience went viral and picked up over 13 MILLION views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He no longer works for the company.