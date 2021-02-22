Everyone gets annoyed with those small things that can seem like petty annoyances that if they were fixed then the world would be a better place.
We want to hear about yours, no matter how petty.
3pm Pick Up
Everyone gets annoyed with those small things that can seem like petty annoyances that if they were fixed then the world would be a better place.
We want to hear about yours, no matter how petty.
Celeb
The New Netflix Show That Everyone Is Talking About Has Several Reasons As To Why It's A Bit.. Naff