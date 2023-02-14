The time has come for another billion devices/users.

Internet Explorer launched 28 years ago back in 1995 and since had 11 different versions total. The latest one being in 2013.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that the server would be replaced with Microsoft Edge as the new default browser. Since then, updates lessened and the program slowed down, getting lower on the list of preferred browser.

Following the decline, Microsoft warned, “The retired, out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 desktop application is scheduled to be permanently disabled through a Microsoft Edge update on certain versions of Windows 10 on February 14, 2023.”

The final software update on Valentine’s Day (very romantic) has permanently disabled the browser.

R.I.P Internet Explorer, we’ll miss the days we played Club Penguin, downloaded music and sat there dying for a page to load.