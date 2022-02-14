Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers! You never know what surprises could await you in a couple of weeks if tonight goes well…

Luckily for all the expecting and new parents, and those who are surprised with the news from loved ones, Big W has released the cutest collection of Disney merch!

The exclusive NEW Disney Classics Collection features much loved characters from classic Disney tales, including Bambi, Dumbo, Mowgli and Simba. The range includes baby essentials across a variety of categories including a 5-piece gift set for $30, Infant feeding set for $15, plus nursery essentials from as little as $12. And they are sooo adorable, you’ll want to buy everything!

Head into your local Big W or shop the range here!