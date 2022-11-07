Tonight there will be a blood moon! If you miss this one then unfortunately you won’t get another chance to see a lunar eclipse until 2025.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the moon and the sun, with all three in alignment it causes a shadow to be cast on the moon.

Eastern states of Australia will be getting the best view.

What is the best time to see the eclipse:

The blood moon is set to start at moonrise, and the total lunar eclipse will begin for Australia just after 8pm AEDT.

As the moon will be lower in the sky, it will battle against the twilight glow during the early stages of the eclipse.

Eastern Australia will see the eclipse shortly after the full moon rises, expect it to look amazing as there will be a “moon illusion”. Where your brain is tricked and the moon looks much bigger when it’s low on the horizon compared to when it’s high in the sky.